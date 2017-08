Congrats are in order for Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary. The couple broke the news via Instagram on Thursday evening that they are expecting a little bundle of joy in the near future.

The baby’s due date is March 1st, which also happens to be the same day as the late Alan Thicke’s birthday.

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Not too long after that, April also posted her first baby bump pic!

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Awwwwww, lil peanut!