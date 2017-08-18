The Pumpkin Spice Latte Syrup Is HERE, But Starbucks Is Still Going To Make You Wait Until September

(Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Has Fall truly arrived until you can indulge in a Pumpkin Spice Latte once or four times a day?

Luckily, we won’t have to worry about that any time soon, as the Pumpkin Spice Latte has finally arrived!

Sort of.

Several Starbucks employees have been posting images of the Pumpkin Spice Syrup online, acknowledging that yes, our favorite fall drink is here, but unfortunately, we’re all going to have to wait until September 5th to get our hands on one!

We know September 5th seems like a long ways away, but we’ll get through this together!

