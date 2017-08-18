Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Aug. 18-20

ABBA

Highland Park in Chicago (20,000 people)

Sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (15,000 people)

Seaside Summer Concert Series in Brooklyn, NY (11,000 people)

Sold-out nights at both the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL and at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, FL

Sold-out performance at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money”, “The Winner Takes All”, “Waterloo”, “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme”, and “Dancing Queen”.

Many critics agree, ABBA The Concert is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at the ultimate tribute celebration!