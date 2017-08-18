Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Aug. 18-20

9+ Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW
Fridays – Sept. 1
- Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show. Time: 9:30 p.m. It’s Free!
Friday – Sunday
- Texas Home & Garden Show at Will Rogers Memorial Garden Center – their website notes, “The 27th Annual Fort Worth – Texas Home & Garden Show is the one event where you can visit with hundreds of companies for indoor and outdoor solutions. All under one roof! Shop a complete selection of pools and spas, contractors and re-modelers, outdoor living and more. Learn about the newest gadgets designed to make your home life easier and get expert advice from industry professionals to make educated decisions for your home and family. Meet face-to-face with home improvement experts and get inspiration and garden tips from the Tarrant County Master Gardeners. The Fort Worth – Texas Home & Garden Show provides homeowners with a convenient, one-stop shopping experience and the opportunity to find the perfect company for all your home improvement projects. August 18th – 20th in the Amon G. Carter Exhibit Hall at the Will Rogers Memorial Center you’ll find everything you need to get your next home project done!
- Highland Village Lions Club 30th Annual Highlands Village Balloon Festival – per their website, “The 30th Annual Highland Village Balloon Festival on August 18-20 will feature fun for the whole family! Come out to Unity Park and enjoy the Kids Zone, Food, Live Music, a Car Show, Arts/Crafts booths, and of course the iconic Hot Air Balloons. There is no entry fee to the festival. ($5.00 donation is requested for parking).” 2200 Briarhill Blvd, Highland Village, TX 75077
- Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox – (4) game series continues at Globe Life Park – Friday 7:05p, Saturday 7:05p and Sunday 2:05p.
Saturday
- ABBA The Concert: A Tribute at Strauss Square – Dallas – the venue’s website notes, “21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, known as ABBA The Music, ABBA The Concert, and ABBA The Hits. The audience and press all agree – “This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get.” ABBAThe Concert brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life…Here are a few highlights from its many successful US tours…
- Highland Park in Chicago (20,000 people)
- Sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (15,000 people)
- Seaside Summer Concert Series in Brooklyn, NY (11,000 people)
- Sold-out nights at both the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL and at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, FL
- Sold-out performance at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA
ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money”, “The Winner Takes All”, “Waterloo”, “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme”, and “Dancing Queen”.
Many critics agree, ABBA The Concert is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at the ultimate tribute celebration!
Now – Aug. 27
- North Texas Fair & Rodeo at North Texas Fairgrounds – according to their website, “The North Texas State Fair Association is a volunteer supported, 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. The North Texas Fair and Rodeo contributes to the quality of life in the City of Denton, Denton County, and throughout the North Texas Area. This is done through a first class nine day Fair & Rodeo, round facilities, and various community and youth oriented programs and events. The North Texas State Fair Association strives to preserve and promote an understanding and promote the agricultural industry. The North Texas State Fair Association is true and committed to it’s mission of supporting Youth, Agriculture, and Community. All revenues generated is reinvested into various programs, scholarships, and facilities.”
Saturdays – Aug. 26
- 2017 Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park – per their website, “Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm – 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks.”
- Reunion Lawn Party at Reunion Tower Hyatt Regency Dallas
Now – Aug. 31
- August Dollar Days at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “Admission is just $1, with $2 hotdogs, root beer floats and $1 popsicles and $4 ice cream sundaes. Enjoy the end of summer at the Dallas Arboretum with a picnic and a cool beverage (food & drinks available until 4pm). Otherwise, bring your own.
Sundays – Sept. 3
Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP