‘The Jetsons’ Live-Action Sitcom Is Coming To TV

The Jetsons, was an animated sci-fi sitcom set in the year 2062 and the first ABC program in color. It aired with 24 episodes on Sunday evenings from Sept. 23, 1962 – March 17, 1963 and is about a family that lives in a high-tech world with robots, holograms and other interesting things considered sci-fi at that time. After it’s prime time run, The Jetsons aired for decades on Saturday mornings, starting with ABC, then on CBS and NBC.

From 1985-1987, new episodes were produced for syndication, but after the deaths of Jetsons voice-actor stars George O’Hanlon and the late great Mel Blanc, no further specials or episodes were produced after 1989.

In 1990, Jetsons: The Movie was released as the finale to the series. The last release was n 2017, then 1985-1987, The Jetsons & WWE:Robo-WrestleMania!

Now, E! New reports ABC and Warner Bros. are working on a live-action sitcom version of The Jetsons, set in the year 3018, and helmed by Gary Janetti, Jack Rapke and Robert Zemeckis. Zemeckis wrote Back To The Future, Janetti’s experience includes Will & Grace, Family Guy and Vicious.

Casting has been done, however I think E! News is point on feeling Danny DeVito would the perfect “Cosmo Spacely.”