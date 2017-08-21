Anonymous Donor Provides School Supplies For Every Student At Texas Elementary School

Filed Under: Anonymous, back to school, donation, Donor, Elementary, rosebud, rosebud primary school, School, Shopping, Texas
(Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)

School supply lists seem to expand year by year, and when the time comes to finally do some back to school shopping, it can be stressful for parents and kids alike.

An anonymous donor, however, wanted to make sure for at least one Texas school, their students started the new year totally stress free.  The California woman donated nearly every single item for students enrolled at Rosebud Primary in Rosebud, Texas.

The donor first contacted Rosebud Primary first grade teacher Kendra Lorenz through an online organization, Donors Choose.  The donor first provided supplies for Lorenz’ class, but soon their partnership soon led to the donor providing supplies for the entire school, which serves just over 200 students.  Lorenz said, “”You can’t put into words how much that support means.”

Via KWTX

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live