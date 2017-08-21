Body Builder Unknowingly Flexes In A Convenient Store Mirror That’s Concealing A Camera

Ever catch yourself checking out your look in a mirror?

That’s the story of Irish bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu – who headed out about a week ago to pick up a few things at a neighborhood convenience store. Spotting one of those big mirrors up in the corner, Blessing began to check out his incredible physique – complete with an impromptu gun show.

What Awodibu forgot is that behind those mirrors there is usually a security camera, which thankfully did not disappoint.

Awodibu has been a good sport about it, sharing the video on his own Facebook page to the delight of thousands.

I mean, if you worked that hard to look this good, wouldn’t you?