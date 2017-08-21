Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Has Passed Away At The Age Of 91

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

It’s another sad day for Hollywood.

Actor, comedian, and perhaps the most well-known tel-a-thon host, Jerry Lewis has passed away. He was 91-years-old. Lewis passed away early Sunday morning at his home in Las Vegas, according to his agent who confirmed the news yesterday.

Being that Lewis was a pioneer for a lot of comedians in the business, several celebrities have been sharing their love for the man via social media. Here are just a few thoughts on Jerry Lewis…

Rest in peace Jerry. You will be missed.

 

