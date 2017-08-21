Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Has Passed Away At The Age Of 91

It’s another sad day for Hollywood.

Actor, comedian, and perhaps the most well-known tel-a-thon host, Jerry Lewis has passed away. He was 91-years-old. Lewis passed away early Sunday morning at his home in Las Vegas, according to his agent who confirmed the news yesterday.

Being that Lewis was a pioneer for a lot of comedians in the business, several celebrities have been sharing their love for the man via social media. Here are just a few thoughts on Jerry Lewis…

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 20, 2017

First Dick Gregory and then Jerry Lewis. The Yin and the Yang of Comedy. I guess after this week even God was desperate for a laugh. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis. You were blessed, and blessed us with the perfect combination of comedy and Tragedy. A perfect clown who could do it all. Rest — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) August 20, 2017

Rest in peace Jerry. You will be missed.