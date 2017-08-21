New Social Media App “Yellow” Is Being Called “Tinder For Tweens”

Do you know what your teens and tweens are up to online? If you’re not careful, they might have downloaded and are using an app that’s being called “Tinder for Tweens.”

The new app is called “Yellow,” and it’s desired intention was just to connect nearby teens and tweens with each other. The app description reads, “Make amazing new friends on Yellow for Snapchat, Kik, Houseparty and Musically.”

While the app has a target demographic for those aged 13-17, anybody can sign up for an account, which means anybody can sign up and connect to all the app users. Thus far, the app has over a million downloads, and for the most part, the reviews have been pretty positive. However, some users have been complaining about too many “dirty pictures.”

Mind you, this is an app geared towards teenagers.

Ken Colburn, of Data Doctors, an IT and computer services shop, says parents need to be vigilant with their kids social media apps, and the worst thing they can do is just “ignore it.”

Via WFAA