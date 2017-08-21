Secret Service Maxes Out Yearly Budget To Protect President Trump and Family

The cost of protecting our President has reached an all-time high.

Under the Trump administration, 42 people have protection (including 18 family members – 11 more than the Obama administration). The President’s trips to his residences in Florida, Virginia and New Jersey, plus his children’s business and vacation trips, have officially maxed out this year’s security budget of $160,000 .

Secret Service Director Randolph “Texs” Alles told USA Today he is suggesting an additional $27,000 be added to the budget for the remainder of Trump’s first term. Alles notes even if the increase is approved, approx. 130 agents will not be paid in full for hundreds of hours already worked.

Should there be a limit to such expenses?

If my memory serves me well, didn’t former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger pay some of his work-related expenses?

Perhaps President Trump needs to add a little of his own to the Secret Service account?