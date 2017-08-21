State Employee Butt-Dials Reporter While Admitting Working Little For High Salary

The New York Post recently did an expose’ concerning people in high-paying state jobs and contacted 58-year-old David Bookstaver, communications director for the New York state Office Of Court Administration, asking what exactly does he do, to earn $166,000 per year?

The day after Bookstaver was contacted, he butt-dialed the New York Post reporter, and inadvertently, while talking with a couple friends, left a message on the reporter’s voice-mail, saying, “I spoke to [the reporter] on the record for awhile.’ But, frankly, look, the bottom line: The story’s true. I’m not doing anything. I barely show up to the office and I’ve been caught.”

Mere hours after the New York Post revealed the story, Bookstaver was terminated, just 7 weeks before his Oct. 1 retirement, and before his Sept. 27 birthday, which would have increased his pension, paid for by taxpayers.

That’s what finally happens, after 3 years of not working Fridays and only showing up to work 2-4 days per week, for over a YEAR!

So, who was responsible for making sure he was doing his job? Someone has some explaining to do.