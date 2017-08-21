The University Of Texas Removed 4 Confederate Statues From Campus In The Middle Of The Night

If you’re a student at the University of Texas, you may notice there are a few things missing form campus today.

As of 11:15PM on Sunday night, the University of Texas removed four statues with Confederate ties from the campus. President Gregory L. Fenves made the announcement late last night, probably in an effort to avoid any kind of controversy from protestors. Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan will be moved to the Briscoe Center for American History. The university also removed James Stephen Hogg, who happens to be the first native-born Texas governor. However, Hogg will be considered for re-installment somewhere else on campus.

President Fenve issued a statement to the Longhorn community saying…