Woman Assists Stranger In The Crowd During Boston’s Free Speech Rally

Her name is Imani Williams, and we should probably all want to be her when we grow up.

Williams was at the massive protests in Boston over the weekend, and showed up prepared for the worst. Yes, there were some skirmishes and arrests, but the worst didn’t happen – probably because of the best from people like 27-year-old Imani.

Spotting a protester from the “other” side, Imani realized the crowd around him was growing more hostile by the minute. But rather than join in, she walked into the middle of the hecklers and began calming them down – before escorting the object of the crowd’s wrath to safety.

Now her story has gone viral, thanks to something Williams herself says she didn’t really want to do – but felt she had to. Just one person, standing up for someone she completely disagreed with – but maybe that’s how we start to fix this.