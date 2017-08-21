Woman Assists Stranger In The Crowd During Boston’s Free Speech Rally

By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Boston, free speech rally, Imani Williams, protest
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Her name is Imani Williams, and we should probably all want to be her when we grow up.

Williams was at the massive protests in Boston over the weekend, and showed up prepared for the worst. Yes, there were some skirmishes and arrests, but the worst didn’t happen – probably because of the best from people like 27-year-old Imani.

Spotting a protester from the “other” side, Imani realized the crowd around him was growing more hostile by the minute. But rather than join in, she walked into the middle of the hecklers and began calming them down – before escorting the object of the crowd’s wrath to safety.

Now her story has gone viral, thanks to something Williams herself says she didn’t really want to do – but felt she had to. Just one person, standing up for someone she completely disagreed with – but maybe that’s how we start to fix this.

 

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live