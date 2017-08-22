Bill Cosby Seeks New Counsel For Sexual Assault Retrial

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson, Mistrial, Norristown PA, Retrial, Tom Mesereau
June 17, 2017 - Norristown PA - A US judge declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case after the jury announced that they remained deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict against the fallen television star (Photo: Eduardo Munoz/AFP/Getty Images)

CBS 11 reports Bill Cosby is expected in a Norristown PA court today, where his attorneys who battled to a deadlock in his June trial, willj  ask to leave the case.

Cosby wants fresh legal representation for his November sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania and will seek a judge’s permission. Cosby will be retried on charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Philadelphia area home. Cosby insists it was consensual

gettyimages 92413844 Bill Cosby Seeks New Counsel For Sexual Assault Retrial

Attorney Tom Mesereau (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cosby’s spokesman indicates the new team will include Tom Mesereau (Mes’-eh-row), known for gaining Michael Jackson an acquittal in a child molestation case.

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live