Bill Cosby Seeks New Counsel For Sexual Assault Retrial

CBS 11 reports Bill Cosby is expected in a Norristown PA court today, where his attorneys who battled to a deadlock in his June trial, willj ask to leave the case.

Cosby wants fresh legal representation for his November sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania and will seek a judge’s permission. Cosby will be retried on charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Philadelphia area home. Cosby insists it was consensual

Cosby’s spokesman indicates the new team will include Tom Mesereau (Mes’-eh-row), known for gaining Michael Jackson an acquittal in a child molestation case.