Check Out The Best Solar Eclipse Pics The Internet Has To Offer

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Dallas / Fort Worth area got to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. However, you may have noticed that we were only able to see about 75% of it. Unfortunately, we won’t see an eclipse in totality until 2024.

Don’t worry! This is why we have the internet! People all over the U.S. shared their pics. So, here are some of the best pictures we could find!

Solar Eclipse taken by an infrared camera from pics

Hello Reddit. I am the accidental photographer of this once in a lifetime shot. Thanks to whoever posted it earlier! from pics

Amazing photo of totality in Oregon by photographer Jasman Lion Mander. from pics

Favorite solar eclipse picture. from interestingasfuck

Wow! Just beautiful!

Listen Live