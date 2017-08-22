Check Out The Best Solar Eclipse Pics The Internet Has To Offer

The Dallas / Fort Worth area got to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. However, you may have noticed that we were only able to see about 75% of it. Unfortunately, we won’t see an eclipse in totality until 2024.
Don’t worry! This is why we have the internet! People all over the U.S. shared their pics. So, here are some of the best pictures we could find!
The #eclipse has started! The Moon is seen as it starts passing in front of the Sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls #eclipse #eclipse2017 #nasa
Behold! This progression of the partial solar eclipse took place over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse swept across the path of totality, a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls #sun #solareclipse #totalsolareclipse #partialsolareclipse #eclipse2017 #astronomy #heliophysics #moon #nasa #eclipse #solarsystem #science #research
Today, the Sun disappeared, seemingly swallowed by our Moon–at least for a while. The August 21 solar eclipse cut through a swath of North America from coast to coast and those along the path of totality, that is where the Moon completely covered the Sun, were faced with a sight unseen in the U.S. in 99 years. Elsewhere across the country, many were able to view at least a partial eclipse. This series of images shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) #sun #solareclipse #Totalsolareclipse #partialsolareclipse #eclipse2017 #science #research #astronomy #heliophysics #sun #moon #nasa #eclipse
Wow! Just beautiful!