Dallas native Demi Lovato will make her way back to North Texas to promote her brand new clothing collection. You can meet Demi September 9th at Fabletics in Plano at Legacy West.

Lovatics!! I wanna meet you in Dallas for a special #Demi4Fabletics event 🤗 We’ll get to hang & shop @Fabletics ❤️ https://t.co/0HHepDUiDC pic.twitter.com/LWAYTHHXQN — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 21, 2017

All those who spend at least $50 on the Demi Lovato for Fabletics Collection will receive a signed picture of Demi herself!

Demi will be at Legacy West on September 9th from 1pm-3pm, and check in starts at 11:30am. Fabletics, Legacy West is located at 7400 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Via Plano Profile