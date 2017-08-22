Kate McKinnon Plays With Puppies And Reveals How She Keeps A Straight Face During SNL

Kate McKinnon and a handful of adorable puppies is a combination that’s impossible to pass on by.

The Saturday Night Live star sat down with Buzzfeed and answered questions about her time on SNL, including her favorite behind-the-scenes moments, her emerging film career, and did so all while trying to wrangle some adorable pups. Why the dogs? Ummm, why not?!?

One of the more interesting questions asked, was how McKinnon is able to keep a straight face while doing SNL. Her trick? “Fear. You don’t want to ruin it by laughing — but I often do.”

Check out the full interview below!

Via Buzzfeed