More People Having Massages To Improve Health

Do you feel massages are an unnecessary expense?

If you too work a lot, science reports massages help you in a myriad of areas, according to AOL.

Here are 7 Reasons To Have A Massage:

Boosts your immune system

Relieves headaches

Improves blood flow

Releases relaxing hormones

Improves sleep

Can increase flexibility

Increases happy hormones

My wife says I need to occasionally have a massage. Taking into consideration my 70-80 hour work week, and my doctor’s recent suggestion to lower my blood pressure, I plan to do just that. However, I am a little concerned, should I talk clear and out-loud in my sleep, as normal. Ha!

Be well!