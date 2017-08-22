More People Having Massages To Improve Health

Do you feel massages are an unnecessary expense?
If you too work a lot, science reports massages help you in a myriad of areas, according to AOL.
Here are 7 Reasons To Have A Massage:
- Boosts your immune system
- Relieves headaches
- Improves blood flow
- Releases relaxing hormones
- Improves sleep
- Can increase flexibility
- Increases happy hormones
My wife says I need to occasionally have a massage. Taking into consideration my 70-80 hour work week, and my doctor’s recent suggestion to lower my blood pressure, I plan to do just that. However, I am a little concerned, should I talk clear and out-loud in my sleep, as normal. Ha!
Be well!