More People Having Massages To Improve Health

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Headache Relief, health, Immune System, Improving Flexibility, Massage Therapy, Massages, Sleep
Photo: Getty Images

Do you feel massages are an unnecessary expense?

If you too work a lot, science reports massages help you in a myriad of areas, according to AOL.

Here are 7 Reasons To Have A Massage:

  • Boosts your immune system
  • Relieves headaches 
  • Improves blood flow
  • Releases relaxing hormones
  • Improves sleep 
  • Can increase flexibility
  • Increases happy hormones

My wife says I need to occasionally have a massage. Taking into consideration my 70-80 hour work week, and my doctor’s recent suggestion to lower my blood pressure, I plan to do just that. However, I am a little concerned, should I talk clear and out-loud in my sleep, as normal. Ha!

Be well!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live