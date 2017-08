Are you ready to see The Punisher on Netflix?

Just days after the Defenders Season 1 dropped online, Netflix gave us the first look at The Punisher starring Jon Bernthal. And man does it look dark! Not to mention gritty and crazy violent.

Of course that shouldn’t be a surprise to those of you who have watched Daredevil. The Punisher is the best part of Season 2! This IS the Marvel TV show we’ve all been waiting for.

The Punisher comes out sometime this year, but Netflix isn’t telling just yet.