President Trump Looked Directly Into The Solar Eclipse Without Protective Glasses

President Trump is most definitely seeing spots today. He probably has a headache too.

On Monday, along with the rest of the United States, President Trump, Melania, and Barron all took a moment to take in the total solar eclipse. While they did have special glasses to wear, Trump eventually took them off to gaze directly at the sun. Not only that, but he did it twice!

WATCH: President Trump Looks Directly at the Solar Eclipse Without Glasses https://t.co/RjjTBzbA75 pic.twitter.com/cmogjPY9FR — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 21, 2017

Trump wasn’t the only one either. Melania did it too!

Rule #1 of solar eclipsing…do NOT look directly at the sun without protective eyewear. With that being said, didn’t we all want to look at the sun without our glasses?