President Trump Looked Directly Into The Solar Eclipse Without Protective Glasses

President Trump is most definitely seeing spots today. He probably has a headache too.

On Monday, along with the rest of the United States, President Trump, Melania, and Barron all took a moment to take in the total solar eclipse. While they did have special glasses to wear, Trump eventually took them off to gaze directly at the sun. Not only that, but he did it twice!

Trump wasn’t the only one either. Melania did it too!

Melania found a way to never see her husband again. from pics

Rule #1 of solar eclipsing…do NOT look directly at the sun without protective eyewear. With that being said, didn’t we all want to look at the sun without our glasses?

 

