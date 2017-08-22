The Texas Rangers Wear Texas Flag Themed Suits As An Intimidation Tactic

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Adrian Beltre, bolo tie, cowboys hat, Jackets, Suits, texas flag, Texas Rangers
(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Win or lose, we still love our Texas Rangers. Especially when the team busts out their Texas flag themed sports coats.

It’s as if someone sewed the Texas flag right onto each and every player. Perhaps it was a intimidation tactic? Whatever the reason, these jackets are simply aaaaaaaaaaaaa-mazing!

Watch out Cali, Texans are coming. 🔥🔥

A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on

So you think the team looks good? Just wait for it…Adrian Beltre! Yep, he’s all in for Texas! Complete with a belt buckle, Cowboy hat, and bolo tie!!!

Swag never sleeps. 🐐

A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on

We can’t handle it! Ha! Let’s go Rangers! Get that wildcard spot!

 

Listen Live