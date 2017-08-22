Celebrities Threaten To Sue Website Over Posting Of Nude Pics

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Celeb Jihad, Katharine McPhee, Kristen Stewart, Lindsey Vonn, Michael Holtz, Miley Cyrus, Nude Celeb Photo Hacks, Nude Celebs, Photo Hacks, Stella Maxwell, Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Website “Celeb Jihad” is under legal fire for posting nude selfies of Tiger Woods, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Olympic silver medalist skier Lindsey Von, Katharine McPhee (actress, former American Idol contestant) and Victoria Secrets model Stella Maxwell, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports attorneys for Tiger, Kristen, Katharine, and Stella are warning multiple websites to remove the photos or face legal action.

TMZ sources say Vonn’s phone was hacked, which is where they found Tiger’s nude photo he sent her while they were dating.

Stella Maxwell’s photo has her in a bathroom, taking a selfie with Kristen posing naked behind her.

Katherine McPhee’s counsel has also sent a similar letter to “Celeb Jihad.”

