Wanted: “Vibe Manager” – Salary Up To $85,000 Per Year

Do your or someone you know have an excellent sense of hipness and know how to create well organized fun events?

Companies and hotels are hiring “Vibe Managers”, people who are well connected with lifestyle and industry trends, according to Moneyish.

Vibe Managers know how to create celebrity laden soriees, perfect playlists, fun team building events with the ‘right’ food, plus do some real work.

Batman Group, a San Francisco and Brooklyn NY based public relations tech agency, posted a “Talent and Vibe Manager” position two years ago. CEO and founder Fred Bateman said some of the requirements were/are:

self-starter

outside-the-box thinker

help recruit talent

plan monthly birthday celebrations

plan happy hours

brown bag professional development lunches

stocking the kitchen “with a variety of healthy snacks”

research activities such as “lunch-time yoga and chair massages.”

produce innovative events for the staff

Bateman noted “you need to be plugged in enough to find us the right venues, connected to the right people at the right hotels and basically able to leverage the very best of what Brooklyn and San Francisco have to offer.”

Batman feels the job title of “Talent and Vibe Manager” is cool enough to make the person with it want to be there for a long time.

Michael J. Fox was basically a Talent and Vibe Manager in the 1993 movie, For Love Or Money.

Good movie! Check-it-out!