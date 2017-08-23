Arby’s Is Serving Up Turkey Legs For The Season Finale Of Game Of Thrones

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Arby's, Game of Thrones, Season Finale, turkey legs
(Photo by Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe Season 7 of Game of Thrones is almost over! Sadly, this coming Sunday night will mark the season finale.

Now, for those of you planning on drowning your tears in your mead for the last episode, you may want some turkey legs too.

Arby’s is planning to serve up delicious, brown sugar-cured, smoked turkey legs for the final episode. The special edition turkey legs hit stores on August 27th for a limited time. They’ll cost you around $5.99 a leg.

Unfortunately, there is a downside to this story. There are only 9 locations around the U.S. that will be serving the turkey legs. And Texas didn’t make the cut. Booooooooooooooooo! We still have a week, maybe Arby’s will make an executive decision of turkey legs for all!

 

