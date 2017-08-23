Central Market Purchases Land In Oak Cliff, To Open New Location In Bishop Arts

Filed Under: Bishop Arts, Central Market, Dallas, DFW, Grocery Store, HEB, Local, Location, new, Oak Cliff
(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Central Market has its eyes on the Bishop Arts District.

The grocery store has purchased property in Oak Cliff, at the northeast corner of West Davis Street and North Beckley Avenue for a potential new location.  Mabrie Jackson, director of public affairs for Central Market/H-E-B in Dallas said the purchase was made, “in anticipation of our future expansion needs.  We are evaluating our options for this evolving and unique location.”

The Dallas-based Central Market is a division of San Antonio-based H-E-B.  Although H-E-B has dozens of stores around the perimeter of Dallas, they have not cracked the DFW Market.  Although the chai has not specified what exactly the new plot of land is intended for, but this land is reportedly definitely for a new Central Market.

Via Dallas News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live