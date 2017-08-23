Cowboys’ Offensive Lineman Does Amazingly Spot On Impressions Of Ezekiel Elliott, Including The Infamous Half Shirt And “Feed Me” Gesture

While the Cowboys and their fans may be ain a bit of a rut in light of the recent Zeke suspension, Offensive Lineman Joe Looney is doing his best to lighten the mood.

He showed up to practice yesterday donning the infamous Zeke half-shirt, along with doing his patented “Feed Me” gesture.

Kavon Frazier wins the award for best social media post of Joe Looney impersonating @EzekielElliott 😂 (h/t @Kay_BlackSimba Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ZZkj4dM7r7 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 22, 2017

He even received the admiration from the man himself!

Feed the man @the_looneys A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Looney entered the practice field to the delight of the fans in attendance, who in unison starting the familiar “Zeke, Zeke, Zeke” chants.

On Monday, he tried to do his best Dak impression, although that wasn’t really up to snuff as his Zeke.

Cowboys Joe Looney tries to trick fans into believing he's Dak with a taped #4 over his jersey at practice in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/tlSStjDAHh — Vernon Bryant (@VBdmnphoto) August 22, 2017

Via WFAA