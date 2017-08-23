Hollywood Elite Expected At Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Fight

If you wish you could be in Las Vegas this weekend to take in the Floyd Mayweather Jr./Conor McGregor fight, you’re not alone.

Mayweather has already given out his ticket allotment and has gone silent due to celebrities and others continuing to ask him for free tickets. Mayweather is focused on one thing at the moment… fight preparation.

According to TMZ, Ari Emanuel, head of talent agency WME (which bought the UFC last year for $4 billion) and one of his primary financiers (Silver Lake), grabbed 250 tickets for the fight, and are giving them to Hollywood elite.

Ari Emanuel’s clients include Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Charlize Theron, just to name a few. Most tickets are valued at $10k.

Fortunately, many DFW area movie theaters will show the fight. Tickets are $40 each. Enjoy the punches with nachos!

It’s going to be interesting to see a boxer vs. a mixed-martial artist.

CBS 11 reports Mayweather is expected to earn approx. $200 mil and McGregor $100 mil. That’s more than the net worth of many celebrities.

Best wishes to Mayweather and McGregor.