Do you pamper your pet?

Al of California says his brother cares so much for his pooch, that he built the dog a bedroom!

My brother built his dog a separate room in his house ! pic.twitter.com/ayjaEGBzf8 — Al (@Al_Chris16) August 18, 2017

Metro reports the small space under the stairs is perfect!

Notice the wooden flooring, baseboard, and photos on it’s walls, including a white dog, which passed away 1.5 years ago.

The doggie bedroom even has a ceiling light! Wonder if it has a dimmer? LOL!

Nothing like dog-days in Cali.