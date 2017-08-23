Man Trolls McDonald’s And Orders Nothing For $.99, And They Charge Him!

McDonald’s has a million different combinations of their food, so even the most pickiest of eaters can be satisfied after a jaunt to the golden arches. How specific an order do you think they’ll take, though?

Well one hero, only known on Twitter as “@AriKuyo” decided to test the limit of the fast food chain, and went to his local McDonald’s to order a cheeseburger. However, he told the cashier to hold the onion, ketchup, mustard, pickles, cheese, a bun, and beef patty.

So…he ordered nothing. Essentially air. And the best part? McDonald’s actually processed the order and charged him!

I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

Of course, everyone was amazed that such an order could be made, and wondering why he didn’t grab a picture of the cashier who processed the order.

Why is this so amazing — Helena Ravenclaw (@smarkiepartie) August 21, 2017

one of these photos should have been the cashier's face : 🤔 — ک (@Kareem75XIII) August 21, 2017

I'm not gonna take a photo of someone I've never met before! But I can confirm, he was really very confused and told the staff as I left — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

We can only imagine there are going to be thousands of similar orders at McDonald’s in the next couple of days!

Via Elite Daily