Mel B Throws Water On Simon Cowell And Storms Off “AGT” Stage After Joke About Her Marriage

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Mel B stormed off America’s Got Talent stage last night after an ill-timed joke from fellow judge, Simon Cowell.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, is in the middle of a divorce from her husband, Stephen Belafonte.  Last night, after technical issues hindered a contestant’s performance, Cowell made a comment that he imagines live TV being a lot like Mel B’s wedding night: “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night.  A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

He couldn’t even get to the punchline of his joke before Mel B jumped out of her seat and flung her nearly full cup of water at him.

Mel B apparently stormed out of the arena, too, with AGT host Tyra Banks commenting the whole time, “Mel B is out.  This is live TV, y’all.  Live TV.”

While probably inappropriate, Mel B didn’t seem too offended by the jab, telling Entertainment Tonight she threw the water at him “in a friendly way.  I made sure there was no ice in it this time… just fizzy water.”

Via People

