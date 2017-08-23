Netflix Viewership Dropped 10% During The Eclipse

This years solar eclipse was probably the most hyped up event of 2017.

Eclipse news dominated the internet for days, and people are still talking about it. The Super Bowl wishes it got that much attention. In fact, the eclipse was so popular that it even effected Netflix’s viewership. During the eclipse Netflix lost 10% of their viewership. 10% doesn’t sound that impressive but we’re taking about Netflix here so that small percentage represents a whole lot of people.

Netflix was a good sport about it though. They took to Twitter to throw a little shade the moon’s way: