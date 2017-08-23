People Prefer More Vacation Over Pay Raises

By Blake Powers
A report from PRNewsWire reveals data from the 2017 Emerging Workforce Study (EWS) commissioned by Spherion Staffing, shows 41% of today’s workers prefer more paid time off versus a raise.

Here are some interesting findings:

  • 70% of workers consider paid vacation time a right of employment. Only 58% of companies feel the same.
  • 39% of workers feel their company vacation plan is inferior to comparable industry competitors
  • Almost 30% of workers feel guilty requesting paid vacation time.
  • 42% of workers have hesitated to take paid time off fearing doing so may disrupt work
  • 28% of worker say their company expects them to work on vacation – 22% of companies agree

Would you prefer more vacation time or a raise?

