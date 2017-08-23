Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs Are Here To Complete Your Basic Needs

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Fall is on the horizon, which means Pumpkin Spice is about to be everywhere!

Not only will our mugs be full with a delicious latte, but now we can bathe in it!  Atlantic Fizz is the company behind the Pumpkin Spice bath bomb, and it probably smells and feels as adorable as it looks!

Pumpkin Spice not you’re thing, they offer a “Harvest” bath bomb to satisfy our Autumn needs!

Since Starbucks is maintaing a strict schedule with its lattes, you can get your Pumpkin Spice fix with the bath bombs HERE!

Via Red Book Mag

