Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs Are Here To Complete Your Basic Needs

Fall is on the horizon, which means Pumpkin Spice is about to be everywhere!

Not only will our mugs be full with a delicious latte, but now we can bathe in it! Atlantic Fizz is the company behind the Pumpkin Spice bath bomb, and it probably smells and feels as adorable as it looks!

Our Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs 😍

Handmade in America 🇺🇸https://t.co/sO8XM87n4b pic.twitter.com/L6mxLIyC7W — Atlantic Fizz (@AtlanticFizz) August 19, 2017

Pumpkin Spice not you’re thing, they offer a “Harvest” bath bomb to satisfy our Autumn needs!

our hand made pumpkin spice and harvest apple bath bombs😍

$4 each on https://t.co/sO8XM87n4b pic.twitter.com/OCMZPT6J08 — Atlantic Fizz (@AtlanticFizz) August 21, 2017

Since Starbucks is maintaing a strict schedule with its lattes, you can get your Pumpkin Spice fix with the bath bombs HERE!

Via Red Book Mag