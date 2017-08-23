Rescued Pigs Served As Sausage To Firefighters Who Rescued Them

A litter of piglets where were saved in a fire in Wiltshire England in February were served up as sausage to the firefighters who rescued them six months later.

The Firefighters were thankful for the gift from the farmer who owned the pigs, Rachel Rivers, according to BBC News, but backlash over a post about it caused an apology from the firefighters.

The original post said the bangers were “fantastic” but after PETA complained, the Firefighters took down their post.

“In regard to a recent post on this page,” the service said on its Facebook page, “we recognise that this has caused offence to some. We apologise for this and as such have removed the post.”

The owner of the farm said the animals were given a six-month stay of execution when they were rescued but were born to be raised for meat and when their time came they were delivered to the fire station, who bar-b-qued the sausages.

Ms. Rivers told the BBC she didn’t regret giving the sausage over to the firefighters.

“I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter and they go into the food chain,” she said.

“You do feel sad at the end of it… but to bring them down for [the firefighters] was a good way of saying ‘thank you’.”