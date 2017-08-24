If Robert Downey Jr. Sends You A Private Social Media Message, Do NOT Send Him Money

Heard from Robert Downey Jr. lately? Did he send you a private message on Facebook or Twitter? Did you donate to one of his various causes?

Bad news, that’s not the real Iron Man.

It appears that someone has been impersonating RDJ online. Not only that, but this person has been asking RDJ’s fans for money. Charity money that is. The culprit has been privately hitting people up to donate to various causes.

Apparently, things are bad too. Robert Downey Jr. himself got involved, making a special announcement saying that he would never ask his fans for money. RDJ said…

“Any communication from me will originate from my public, verified social media pages, and all fundraising is done via broad public campaigns.”

Honestly, this is more than likely the standard for all celebs. So if you get a private message from Beyonce or Britney Spears, it’s probably not really them. Needless to say, but don’t hand over your cash to anyone online or even over the phone.