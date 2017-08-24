M&Ms New Flavor “Cookies & Screeem” In Stores Now

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by M&M/Mars/GettyImages)

Whether you like it or not, Halloween candy is on the store shelves.

For M&Ms candy, well, they’ve been busy! Well in advance of Halloween, you can now get M&Ms “Cookies & Screeem,” which are dark chocolate coated candies with white chocolate in the center.

Another new flavor includes “White Pumpkin Pie.”

Not only that, but you can even buy the trick or treat packs which are glow in the dark!

According to these pics, you can get all of these at Target.

