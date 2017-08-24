M&Ms New Flavor “Cookies & Screeem” In Stores Now

Whether you like it or not, Halloween candy is on the store shelves.
For M&Ms candy, well, they’ve been busy! Well in advance of Halloween, you can now get M&Ms “Cookies & Screeem,” which are dark chocolate coated candies with white chocolate in the center.
Another new flavor includes “White Pumpkin Pie.”
White Pumpkin Pie M&M's! These were out last year but in a milk chocolate version instead of white chocolate, but we didn't try them. Each M&M is big which I enjoy, and the pumpkin taste comes through big time. Not sure how much of a pie taste it has, it's more like pumpkin spice but the two are very similar. They're also very sweet but less sweet than the Candy Corn M&M's we reviewed last week. I enjoy these, they did a good job! Rate: 8/10. Worth gives them a: 9/10. Found @: Walgreens🎃🍫🍬
Not only that, but you can even buy the trick or treat packs which are glow in the dark!
According to these pics, you can get all of these at Target.