Personal Breathalyzer Test Helps Avoid Jail

Wouldn’t it be good to have a mini-breathalyzer test you can administer to yourself, next time you’re out having cocktails with friends, and uncertain if you could pass one administered by police?

New York Daily News reports Goodwiller (based in Finland), has developed a disposable blood alcohol content test that works with your saliva, which only takes a few minutes, and fits easily into a small wallet.

Goodwiller CEO Petri Sarkela told VTT Research, “With the alcohol test, we want to provide consumers with an easy and convenient way for ensuring that they are fit to drive and a possibility to act responsibly in traffic.”