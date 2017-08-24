Prince’s Former Sound Engineer Says Artist’s Estate Admitted In Court His Rights To Unreleased Prince Music

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: George Boxill, Prince, Prince's Estate, Prince's Music Vault, Universal Music
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 04: Prince speaks onstage at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Prince’s much publicized unreleased music vault has new light shining on it.

George Boxill, Prince’s former sound engineer, has been saying Prince gave him recorded masters and rights to a number of songs the two co-wrote which were published. Now, TMZ reports Boxill says Prince’s estate recently admitted in court that he has the right to release and profit from those songs.

TMZ sources say Prince’s estate turned down a $10mil offer from Boxill for the entire music vault.

Previously, Universal offered $31mil, but that deal fell through.

Truth is, Prince’s music vault has to be valued carefully. The fact remains that most people like what they know. Can Prince’s never-released music be brought up-to-date to appeal to a mass audience? Never-released music often appeals more to die-hard fans versus the general public. The list of factors to consider, are many.

Listen Live