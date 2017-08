Uhhhhhh, nope.

Get ready for the most insane roller coaster of all time. Silver Dollar City is gearing up for a new ride, one than goes up, down, all around, while spinning like the teacups at Disneyland!

Coming soon in 2018, the Time Traveler. It will be the tallest, steepest, and fastest spinning roller coaster in the world! It also look completely insane. There’s a 100 foot drop straight down.

Wonder if this thing comes with air sick bags for after.