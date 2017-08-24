Someone Dropped Their Phone from a Plane and It Survived to Record the Fall

It seems like most phones these days can barely withstand a small fall without cracking or breaking apart, which makes this story even crazier. What might be the most durable phone model out there? Maybe a Samsung Galaxy 5S.

Robert Ryan of Nashville, Tennessee, recently shared a video on YouTube and Reddit from his uncle’s phone. Ryan explains that his uncle, Blake Henderson, a hobbyist pilot, was attempting to record the view from his window when the phone dropped.

Ryan explains on YouTube, “His phone was sucked out of the craft on accident and dropped around 1,000 ft into a very nice families yard.”

Here’s what happened next:

It almost seems like the phone was flipping over continuously and rapidly, which made the distorted video in the beginning. The phone landed safely in the backyard of a man who was coincidentally trimming his hedges when it happened.

According to Daily Mail the family who found the phone in their yard returned it to the cellular company, who in turn, returned it to Henderson.

If only iPhones could survive like this!