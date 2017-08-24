Thieves Stealing Home A/C Units

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: AC, Air Conditioning Units, Dallas Police, North Oak Cliff TX, Thieves
Photo: Joe Raedle/Newsmaker/Getty Images

Dallas police say thieves dressed like repairmen have been walking into resident’s yards in the middle of the day, and stealing A/C units.

Authorities are looking for at least (2) men, believed responsible for the thefts of at least (8) air conditioning units in the north Oak Cliff area.

A victim’s neighbor noticed what she presumed were repairmen doing a job.

She thought I had a repairman back there doing something.”

Both of the victim’s central A/C units were stolen.

ac Thieves Stealing Home A/C Units

Photo: courtesy of Jeff Paul/CBSDFW.com

Dallas Police Det. Celya Ridely says thieves often wear hard hats, orange vests and target houses for sale, because everything is “supposed to be working properly.”

Thieves could be selling the units, but are more likely taking the units apart and scrapping the metal.

With the recent heat in mind, I suspect their selling as many as possible.

If you see someone matching the above description, notify police asap.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live