Thieves Stealing Home A/C Units

Dallas police say thieves dressed like repairmen have been walking into resident’s yards in the middle of the day, and stealing A/C units.

Authorities are looking for at least (2) men, believed responsible for the thefts of at least (8) air conditioning units in the north Oak Cliff area.

A victim’s neighbor noticed what she presumed were repairmen doing a job.

“She thought I had a repairman back there doing something.”

Both of the victim’s central A/C units were stolen.

Dallas Police Det. Celya Ridely says thieves often wear hard hats, orange vests and target houses for sale, because everything is “supposed to be working properly.”

Thieves could be selling the units, but are more likely taking the units apart and scrapping the metal.

With the recent heat in mind, I suspect their selling as many as possible.

If you see someone matching the above description, notify police asap.