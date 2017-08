Everybody loves a baby! Especially if that adorable bundle of joy belongs to former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo and his wife Candace.

Welcome to the world Jones McCoy Romo! This little nugget was born sometime on Wednesday, August 23rd. Of he’s perfect! Ten fingers and ten toes and completely healthy.

We’re pretty sure big brothers Hawkins and Rivers are excited too!

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Scroll over to see his big brother Rivers excitement about this new baby. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Congrats to Tony and Candace!