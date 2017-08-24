WEATHER WARNING: Tropical Storm Harvey Expected To Become Hurricane By Friday Afternoon

CBS Radio’s KRLD NewsRadio 1080 Meteorologist Dan Brounoff has the following report.

“Tropical Storm Harvey has now re-formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. Harvey is forecast to become a Hurricane by Friday afternoon and should make landfall somewhere between Corpus Christi and Port Lavaca sometime early Saturday as a possible CAT 2 Hurricane. After that, it will lurk in the same area….possibly through early next week, with up to 20” of rain not out of the question. Areas of the Hill Country (only 1” of top soil in San Antonio) and along the immediate coast lines concern me the most. After that, its forecast to hug the mid and upper Texas coast next Monday-Wed, b4 moving into Louisiana and away from Texas (this part is subject to change). THIS WILL BE A HISTORIC STORM, SHADES OF TROPICAL STORM ALLISON.”

Traveling to south Texas is strongly discouraged at this time.

