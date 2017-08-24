What To Do With Your Eclipse Glasses

By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Astronomers Without Boarders, Eclipse Glasses
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

There are millions of eclipse glasses floating around after this week’s awe-inspiring spectacle. I have two pair in my purse right now! They’re cheap, made mostly of paper, but do not toss!

A group called Astronomers Without Borders is planning an eclipse glasses collection drive for the 2019 eclipse, which will cross land in South American and Asia. Students in those lands will likely not have the shades to allow them to watch an eclipse unfold ‘live’ in real time. And even though the glasses are cheap to most of us at $1-$2 each, such is not the case on other continents.

I love the AWB motto: ‘One People, One Sky.” Here’s their Facebook post explaining to hang on to your glasses a bit longer:

Astronomers Without Borders hasn’t announced yet where the glasses will be gathered in each area but it’s in the works and will announce the details on its Facebook page and website — sooner than later!

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live