Winning $758.7 Million Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold In Massachusetts

The lucky number for the $758.7 million dollar Powerball, the 2nd largest in U.S. history, were: 6 – 7 – 16 – 23 – 26

CBS 11 reports the winning ticket, was purchased at Pride Station & Store in the small town in Chicopee, Massachusetts, about 90 miles east of Boston.

This Powerball jackpot is the largest Powerball grand prize won by a single ticket in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre.

Today, McIntyre announced (6) other tickets won $2,000,000 each, and 34 more are worth $1,000,000.

If the winner is actually from Massachusetts, wonder how long it’ll be before they say, “I’m moving to Florida!”