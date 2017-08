We have our very first sexy Halloween costume of the season! Woohoo!

If you’re planning to dress up this year as your favorite Game Of Thrones characters, you might want to consider sexy Jon Snow! Of course the costume company can’t actually call it Jon Snow, so it’s sexy Northern Queen costume.

This costume consists of a skimpy pleather body suit and a faux fur cape, because you know, Winter is coming.

Now we have to warn you, this costume ain’t cheap! Sexy Jon Snow can be yours for $149.95.