Woman Helps Her 93-Year-Old Father On Hospice See The Solar Eclipse

Get the tissues out, we’ve got another tearjerker.

Hedy Morrison was prepared to make a really special memory with her father on Monday afternoon. The two of them were going to watch the solar eclipse together. What she didn’t know was that the picture of the them would go viral.

Why? Because her father had a stroke a little over 4 years ago and on hospice care. Hedy had recently been told that her father was getting close to the end. So, she decided to make the most of the time they have left together.

Hedy took her father outside, tilted him back in his chair, so that he could experience the solar eclipse. Unknown to her, her daughter was on the roof of the building and took their picture.

Just a beautiful moment between father and daughter…a memory to cherish forever.