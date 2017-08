Did you feel the ground shake this morning?

Confirmed. Irving, TX experienced a 3.1 magnitude earthquake this morning, according to EarthquakeTrack.com. It started around 6:41 AM Central Time just north of 114.

#BreakingNews 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake reported in Irving, TX about 38 minutes ago. This according to https://t.co/iJzluu18Cj pic.twitter.com/W22vfyJdLJ — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryTV) August 25, 2017

So far there has been no damage reported.