Arby’s Commemorating “Game Of Thrones” With “Turkey Is Coming”

By Blake Powers
Arby's (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Arby's Restaurant Group Inc.)

Are you like my wife and I, still trying to catch up on episodes of Game Of Thrones?

Those who have the time to not miss an episode realize this season’s finale, is Sunday night.

TODAY reports Arby’s is also well aware of the current season coming to a close, and offering a celebratory Game of Thrones menu item… smoked turkey legs!

As Arby’s puts it…

arbys turkey is coming Arbys Commemorating Game Of Thrones With Turkey Is Coming

Photo: courtesy of Arby’s

Well, better than “Winter is Coming.”

Los Angeles, Atlanta, Redmond WA (Seattle surburb), Phoenix, Denver, Pittsburgh, Norfolk VA, Omaha NE and Fargo ND are currently testing the item, which is believed to be readily available nationwide, soon.

Why didn’t the meat-eating market of DFW make the introductory test market list?

Maybe Arby’s should test a Texas Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich? If not… hint… hint… wink… wink:).

