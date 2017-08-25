Cheers & Murphy Brown Actor, Jay Thomas, Dies At Age 69

The name Jay Thomas may not ring a bell, but you definitely know the face. He’s been on our TV screens for years, playing character actors on Cheers, Murphy Brown, and most recently he had a reoccurring role on Ray Donovan.

Sadly, Thomas passed away on Thursday at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. His publicist, Tom Estey said…

“Jay Thomas was one of the funniest and kindest men I have had the honor to call both client and friend for 25 years plus. He will be dearly missed by so many.”

Thomas’ agent, Don Buchwald, also had a few words to say to TMZ saying…

“Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior.”

Thomas was also a frequent guest on The Late Show with David Letterman. Every year, he would make a special appearance around the holidays to tell one story, the story of The Lone Ranger.

Letterman told CNN…

“I loved Jay. His Lone Ranger story was the best I heard in 30 years. Plus, nobody could throw a football like Jay. Maybe Tina Fey, maybe. My heart goes out to his family.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jay’s family and friends.