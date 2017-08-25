TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Conor McGregor Bought His 3-Month-Old Son A Suit For The Fight & It’s Adorable

(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

There is nothing better than a baby in a suit.

Just in time for dad’s big fight against Floyd Mayweather, Conor Jack, is looking dapper in a three piece custom suit and shades. Did we mention Conor Jack is 3-months-old?

Get ready…this will be the most adorable thing you will see all day.

Waking up this morning to see the photo I took of Conor and his little boss baby is trending at #1 on Reddit! Not that I'm surprised. Look at that suit! David August made it especially for Conor Jack and turned him into the most adorable mini me. Link to the New York Times article in my bio. See more photos on my website in the "Portraits" gallery! Emilywilsonphotography.com. . . . @nytimes @thenotoriousmma @davidaugustclothing @reddit #thenotorius #conormcgregor #mayweathermcgregor #fightweek #ufc #mma #menwithclass #menswear #dapper #fashiondesigner #suit #portrait #pursuitofenergy #energyseeker #liveauthentic #photographer #inspiration #documentarian #theproject #pursuitofpotraits #lasvegasphotographer #behindthescenes #editorialphotography

A post shared by Emily Wilson (@ewphoto) on

OMG!!!!!!!!!!

